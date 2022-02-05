Beer revenue can pay for festivals -- Katie Sellner

Regarding two recent letters to the editor on why a beer tent is at nearly every festival or special event: Selling alcoholic beverages is considered a necessity for the vast majority of event organizers to put on these events. It provides the revenue to defray the operating expenses to host events that so many of us enjoy.

I served on the city of Madison’s Street Use Commission for 10 years. This commission grants street use permits for Madison events. On agenda items where the organizer is seeking a temporary permit to sell alcohol at an event, the organizer is always asked if it would still hold its event if the alcohol permit were denied. The overwhelming majority of organizers said "no."