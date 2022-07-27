Be thoughtful with your primary vote -- Barb Brown

As a United States citizen in a constitutional republic, with democratically-elected representatives, it is imperative that all citizens come out and be informed voters for the primaries Aug. 9.

Legislative decisions are not made solely by the president or governor -- but by your U.S. senators, representative, state senator and Assembly representative. Please take time to research who you are voting for, and discern if they truly represent we the people, or if they are on their own quest for money and power.

For consideration -- not all issues are either/or extremist decisions, but require careful thought about the ramifications for all. For instance, most understand the importance of the Second Amendment, but realize not everyone should be able to go and buy any kind of militarized weapon they want. Many who are pro-choice may not necessarily be pro-abortion but believe private health care decisions should be between a woman and her health care provider, especially when it comes to a woman’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Furthermore, we the people have religious liberty, but no right to impart our own personal religious beliefs and mandates on others.

Vote in the primaries on Aug. 9, for good choices in the November general election.

Barb Brown, Mayville