Lafayette County recently pulled off a media miracle by stealing headlines from national politics and directing a spotlight on local government. News about the county board considering an unconstitutional resolution went viral and brought TV cameras and news reporters to a packed room in the courthouse basement.
While some felt embarrassed by the national exposure, we can be proud of this story as a triumph of small-town democracy.
Here in rural southwest Wisconsin, constituents exercised their First Amendment right to free speech with phone calls, emails and testimony at county meetings. The independent press amplified their voices. The resolution was tabled.
A State Journal editorial warned: “Lafayette should learn from debacle.” Indeed, we should, as should the rest of a nation increasingly preoccupied with national political theater. Our attention is required here at home.
So this Thanksgiving, be grateful for your rights and resolve to use them. Subscribe to a local newspaper. Follow local proceedings. Run for office. Vote. If you see something that needs doing, use the constitutional superpowers of free speech and the free press to get it done.
Meanwhile, in Lafayette, we need to freely discuss our troubling water quality results -- not limit the press and elected officials from talking about them.
Kriss Marion, Blanchardville, Lafayette County Board supervisor