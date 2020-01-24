Be sure you are registered to vote -- Myra Enloe

Voting is fundamental to our democracy, yet many don’t vote because they don’t think it matters. Voting rights are under attack across America. In Wisconsin, the main ways this is happening are:
- Extreme gerrymandering that allows the party in power to draw maps that all-but guarantee reelection. Politicians choose voters rather than voters choosing legislators. Gerrymandering diminishes the power of your vote. It increases partisanship and makes it unnecessary for legislators to listen to anyone with opposing views.
- Strict photo voter ID laws that cause confusion about what is acceptable as a voter ID. The laws have made it difficult for some to obtain a valid photo voter ID.
- The potential purge of over 200,000 voters from the voting roles. Wisconsin now has about 250,000 fewer registered voters than November 2016.
Please use your right to vote. Go to www.myvote.wi.gov to see if you are registered to vote. It’s easy -- just enter your name and birth date. You can register at that same site, or you can get help from the many voter registration events around the state where you can also make sure you have the right voter ID.
Myra Enloe, Dodgeville