Be sure to vote in special election -- Ken Berg

Politics has a bad reputation for a lot of good reasons. Nevertheless, you should exercise your right to vote in the upcoming 37th State Assembly race by voting in the Republican primary on June 15 or waiting until the general election on July 13. In so doing, choose candidates who pledge to change the dysfunctional way that business is conducted in the state Capitol.
Believe it or not, the state Legislature didn't officially meet very often in 2020 and 2019. What a joke for these elected officials to call themselves representatives of the people. Be sure to vote for people who support bipartisanship and who solve problems, versus the hyper-partisanship that exists today.
A huge factor in this irresponsible behavior is gerrymandering, which both parties have been guilty of in the past. But Republicans have outdone themselves to redraw boundaries to protect themselves from having competitive races within their legislative districts.
Support candidates who favor fair maps being drawn up by third-party officials using 2020 census data. Anything less will continue the extreme partisanship we have now.
Lastly, elections officials have only found about 30 cases of possible voter fraud out of 3.3 million cast in the November elections in Wisconsin. So much for rampant voter fraud as a campaign issue.
Ken Berg, Watertown