Be patient about opening schools -- Barbara Bryce

The State Journal recently published several letters to the editor about the reopening of the public schools.

The Feb. 2 letter "Science says we can open schools" contended that "The latest research indicates a lack of evidence of widespread coronavirus transmission in the schools," and "The Madison School District has had enough time to plan and put safety protocols in place." Another letter in Friday's paper titled "Catholic schools are safely open," stated, "Reopening all of our classrooms is safe, as proven by our local Catholic schools."

My daughter teaches virtually in the Madison elementary schools. These schools serve a diverse population. She recently told us that four families in her classroom have COVID-19. She felt empathy for these families, knowing how it was going to affect them, not only in the classroom but also physically, emotionally and economically.