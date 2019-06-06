It's the season for weddings and bachelor and bachelorette parties. I was reminded of this when I saw an intoxicated young man holding a blow-up doll while at a restaurant recently. Everyone, except the party of young men, was embarrassed or looking away. And rightfully so. In the age of #MeToo, safe spaces and consent, watching a man haul around a plastic woman's body should not be tolerated.
Imagine how victims of sexual assault feel (and many silent ones are out there) who are in pain when they see a body dragged around in a mockingly sexual manner. Since this is still happening in 2019, though, I encourage anyone viewing this to speak up. (Or to poke a hole in said doll when the owner isn't looking.)
People cannot simply look away from this. It's not intolerant to be mindful of sexual assault victims. If you own a restaurant or bar, please speak up.
Monica Simpson, Madison