I had no idea what the genesis was behind the ubiquitous “Be Kind” yard signs permeating the Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg communities. When I learned of the reason behind them, I was saddened, disturbed and angry.

The signs stem from the suicide of a brutally bullied teenager.

Their appearance has made me think of how many other admonitions, though perhaps of a more prosaic nature, might possibly also merit consideration. For example: Be concerned, be respectful, be open-minded and be honest.

The “Be Kind” movement, it would seem, has actually brought us together in compassionate, empathetic and humanistic ways. We are promoting the movement, as it should be, but more importantly, many of us seem to be taking it to heart.

It would be a shame not to be just as vigilant and as mindful of other virtues that are equally important.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells