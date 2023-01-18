Be kind is message we need right now -- Dan Thomson

Be kind is message we need right now

Six months ago my wife and I were driving from Madison to Devil’s Lake. Passing through Sauk City on Highway 12, we saw a profusion of yard signs and electronic business signs that all said, “Be kind.” My wife looked it up on the internet and found that they were a response to a teenager’s recent suicide, partly from bullying. Teenage friends did not want the situation to end there, so they organized — asking businesses and individuals to put up the signs and keep them up.

A larger “be kind” movement apparently started in Kentucky a while ago, but these signs are local. We thought it was an important message for our whole society, so we bought “be kind” t-shirts online. To be kind is what the country and the world needs now.

“Be kind” strikes me as the creed of a minimalist religion. I don’t worship or admire an all-powerful deity, but the divinity within each of us.

Be kind.

Dan Thomson,

Madison

