Be grateful for Gov. Tony Evers' fast action -- Patricia M. Giesfeldt

Lately, I've heard some people complaining about the "safer at home" order, since Wisconsin hasn't had nearly as bad an outbreak as the media predicted. They claim Gov. Tony Evers obviously didn't know what he was doing and was listening to bad advice.

The very reason Wisconsin hasn't had such a bad outbreak is precisely because Gov. Evers issued his "safer at home" order as quickly as he did. By listening to the scientists, and asking businesses to close and people to stay home, we've avoided the terrible number of people being hospitalized that some other states -- and other countries -- are enduring.

Yes, it's a hardship. And yes, people die from the flu. But the flu doesn't kill great numbers of people in such a very short time. COVID-19 can overwhelm hospitals that don't have enough equipment to handle all of the infected people.

We've been very lucky that Gov. Evers acted as quickly as he did. That should allow us to return to normal sooner than some other states.

Patricia M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove