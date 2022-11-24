Be grateful for a calm Thanksgiving -- Tyler Fahey

This Thanksgiving seems calm.

COVID appears to be somewhat contained, though not certain. News stations and political ads are minimal. Over the holidays, that may change.

This year must be focused on what matters within all of us. Families are emerging to come together again. Some families are seeing one another for the first time in a couple of years. All of this put together means reuniting and being close with loved ones and friends. We will catch up and share stories. How short life can be.

People around the world are struggling. They are torn by war and tyranny. They suffer from lawlessness, corruption, poverty, famine and mental health issues. We must look deeper into ourselves and see how thankful we should be.

Brave men and women overseas are keeping us safe and secure. They won't be back home with their families and friends.

It hasn’t been easy for all of us for the last few years. While lives have been lost and families and friends separated, we should be praying and thankful that we can eat in peace, with all the people we cherish, love and respect -- and those who make us complete.

Tyler Fahey, Cedar Rapids