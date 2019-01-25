The Jan. 5 letter to the editor "Jesus wants us to be fishers of men" advocates proselytizing for the Christian faith. This is fine.

The following are a few tips for operating on the domestic front:

Try not to convert someone who is experiencing a life crisis. This is taking advantage of the situation and makes you a questionable person.

At family functions, use a little consideration and resist the urge to exhort guests to join in a prayer circle.

Do not refer to other religions as "of the devil." This is not helpful.

Stop telling people that the Lord will find them. Some of us heathens really don't want to be found.

Silence is golden, as the saying goes. Consider practicing it.

Abide by these suggestions and life will be pleasanter for all concerned.

Paula Dent, Madison