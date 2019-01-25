The Jan. 5 letter to the editor "Jesus wants us to be fishers of men" advocates proselytizing for the Christian faith. This is fine.

The following are a few tips for operating on the domestic front:

  • Try not to convert someone who is experiencing a life crisis. This is taking advantage of the situation and makes you a questionable person.
  • At family functions, use a little consideration and resist the urge to exhort guests to join in a prayer circle.
  • Do not refer to other religions as "of the devil." This is not helpful.
  • Stop telling people that the Lord will find them. Some of us heathens really don't want to be found.
  • Silence is golden, as the saying goes. Consider practicing it.

Abide by these suggestions and life will be pleasanter for all concerned. 

Paula Dent, Madison

