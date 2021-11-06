 Skip to main content

Be brave Atlanta, end offensive chant -- Julie Lehr
Be brave Atlanta, end offensive chant -- Julie Lehr

So the Atlanta Braves have won the 2021 World Series. What a relief that it’s over.

Baseball fans had a dismal task this year in choosing a team to cheer for. Do you want the Houston “Cheaters” (remembering their sign stealing scandal from the 2017 and 2018 seasons) or the Braves, with their tomahawk chopping, chanting fans?

I am not Native American, but I find the chanting and chopping offensive -- whether it’s done by this team or others with American Indian mascots. The Atlanta fans defend their antics, saying they are a tribute to native people. Give me a break.

Maybe now, when they are at the top of their game, the Atlanta organization will show how truly “brave” it is by dumping the offensive mascot name and the gestures that go with it. Until then, my mute button will be overworked.

I truly love baseball and had been rooting for the Brewers to play in the World Series. If they had, we might have seen some sausage races but been spared the insulting chants.

Julie Lehr, Madison 

