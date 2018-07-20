We have seen the sources of obesity and health problems shift from the number of calories consumed, to fat, to artificial ingredients and more. However, the public needs to be aware of sugar consumption and all of the risks that come with it.
Sugar comes in so many forms -- sugar, sucrose, high-fructose corn syrup, agave syrup, confectioner’s sugar, molasses, dextrose, maltodextrin -- the list seems to go on forever.
Research institutes from across the globe have demonstrated the clear evidence between increased sugar consumption and higher risks of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular disease and more.
The public needs to know how their everyday choices are impacting their health in the long-run, for better or worse.
Jonathan Yoon, Madison, UW-Madison student in global health and sociology