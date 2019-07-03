Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBIA...SOUTHERN SAUK AND NORTHWESTERN DANE COUNTIES... AT 654 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BARABOO TO NEAR MAZOMANIE TO NEAR SPRING GREEN. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 15 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BARABOO, PRAIRIE DU SAC, SAUK CITY, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MAZOMANIE, SPRING GREEN, WEST BARABOO, BLACK EARTH, HIGHLAND, ARENA, AVOCA, ORION, MERRIMAC, HARMONY GROVE, OKEE, MARXVILLE, DEVILS LAKE ST PARK AND INTERSTATE 90/94 INTERCHANGE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. PERSONS IN CAMPGROUNDS SHOULD CONSIDER SEEKING STURDY SHELTER UNTIL THESE STORMS PASS.