Now that summer is here, people will be using sunscreen, but they should be cautious.
According to a Consumer Reports article published in the Washington Post recently, the chemicals oxybenzone and avobenzone, which are in many sunscreens, can be absorbed through the skin. The Food and Drug Administration is investigating 12 ingredients found in sunblocks. But oxybenzone is the most concerning. That's because pregnant women can absorb enough to put their babies at risk for the birth defect Hirschsprung's, in which the lower colon lacks nerve endings.
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests not using oxybenzone because it is a hormone disruptor.
Consumers should choose products that protect against harmful UV rays and limit sun exposure. Wear protective clothing, a hat and sunglasses. Dab a little zinc oxide on your nose. Outdoor workers need the protection of a good sunscreen. It's worth a search for a sunscreen containing no oxybenzone.
Have fun, and be mindful in the sunshine.
Paula Dent, Madison