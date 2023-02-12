An election in February? Oh, for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Probably doesn't affect me, right?

Wrong.

The court will likely rule on voting rights, reproductive choice, gerrymandering, environmental protection and more.

But it is just the primary. Might as well wait until the real election in April, right?

Wrong. For two big reasons:

Frist, two liberals and two conservatives are on the ballot. If two candidates with similar views advance to the election in April, your choice will be much narrower.

Second, turnout for a February election is usually around 20%, so your vote makes a big impact. You can be the voice of five people.

Be a super voter. Research the candidates and vote on Feb. 21.

Kathie Swanson, Mineral Point

The Mendota Marsh collection