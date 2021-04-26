Be a patriot and get your vaccine -- Jerry J. Murphy

With about 570,000 Americans dead and hundreds a day being added to that total, the war with COVID-19 and its variants is not done.
In a more conventional "war," no one would want to be the last person to lose their life, or their loved one's life, as the last casualty of a war. I find it hard to understand why some Americans are reluctant or refusing to get vaccinated. All reliable data shows that the vaccines are very effective and the risks are minimal. You have a better chance of getting struck by lightning than to have a severe reaction to the vaccines.
By not getting vaccinated, you put not only yourself at risk but your family, your neighbor, your fellow church members, your friend at the bar -- everyone you come in contact with. Everyone.
This is not just about you. This is about public health and the common good, a concept that needs to be resurrected. If you consider yourself a responsible American, please sign up and get your vaccination as soon as possible. The sooner we all do, the sooner we can all get back to "normal," even if that means wearing a mask and being responsible in social interactions for a while longer.
Be a patriot and get your shot.
Jerry J. Murphy, Monona