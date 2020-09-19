Battle for nation continues after Trump -- Stacy Anderson

If the leader of your country can't be trusted to tell the truth, then you have a false leader and a threat to democracy.
Republicans no longer support the conservative ideals they once fought for. Like supporters of historically reviled autocrats, Republicans now give their support to a personality, an aberration, a chimera. Cherished institutions, a shared set of principles and established truths no longer apply.
We are in a dark time in America. Even if President Donald Trump is soundly defeated, his supporters won't simply disappear. The fight for the soul of this country will continue.
Stacy Anderson, Madison
