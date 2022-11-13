Battery snags may slow electric cars -- Larry Gundlach Sr.

We are rapidly moving to all electric vehicles in the United States, but many bumps in the road must still be solved.

Among the many issues are two components, lithium and graphite, in the large batteries which are a problem for large scale implementation. Worldwide production of these minerals will require an exponential increase to meet these needs or alternatives need to be found. Global electric vehicle car production by 2030 is projected to reach 40 million vehicles.

Manufacturers always want multiple supply options for producing their products. However, China is the largest producer of battery spherical graphite in the world, plus they control 65% of the world’s lithium. They would need to dramatically increase production of both of these critical battery components to meet the 2030 car volume projections. Will China achieve these needs?

We desperately need to significantly ramp up research to find alternatives to the graphite and lithium issue, or find methods to drastically reduce their use per battery to have any hope of success. Perhaps our government needs to underwrite the critically needed research.

Larry Gundlach Sr., Cottage Grove