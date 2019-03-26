I would like to give a huge shout out to all of the great referees in high school basketball.
I have attended many boys and girls games this year, and watched most of the state tournament games. These kids are so athletic and talented. The speed of the game these days is incredible.
The officials are just as incredible because they can keep up with these young athletes. Sure, they miss a call once in a while, but they get dozens of calls right every game. We are lucky to have them.
Congrats on a great year of high school basketball to all the teams, athletes, coaches and, especially, the officials.
Greg Perkins, Waterloo