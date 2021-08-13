 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bashing socialism won't help system -- Guy Thorvaldsen
0 comments

Bashing socialism won't help system -- Guy Thorvaldsen

  • 0

In response to the Aug. 4 letter to the editor, "Capitalism is key to political freedom," which took broad, pot shots at socialism and communism: Quit scaring people by linking socialism only to its extreme forms.

Relating socialists to dictators is like me declaring capitalism is a total failure because of the divisive travesty uber-capitalist Donald Trump has made of this country’s political, social and environmental systems.

In the end, extreme, paranoid and uninformed stances about socioeconomic systems keep people fearful, and thus unable to move from their stances.

In light of this letter, I would ask for the following clarifications. Are social injustices like slavery, oppression of women and indigenous cultures, and poverty-level wages just "so-called" injustices? Is it anti-capitalist to ask that current corporate CEOs cut their profits and pay more taxes to help the 40 million Americans living in poverty? Are gerrymandering and corporate funding of politicians really OK?

Rather than railing at each other, let’s ask intelligent questions about capitalism and socialism, look at the historical facts, and then set out to create a better socio-economic system that works for everyone. Politicians are elected to represent their entire constituency. Let’s hold them to it.

Guy Thorvaldsen, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics