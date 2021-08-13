Bashing socialism won't help system -- Guy Thorvaldsen

In response to the Aug. 4 letter to the editor, "Capitalism is key to political freedom," which took broad, pot shots at socialism and communism: Quit scaring people by linking socialism only to its extreme forms.

Capitalism is essential for political freedom -- Mark Dunavan A disturbing number of people, particularly those who are young, appear to want to obliterat…

Relating socialists to dictators is like me declaring capitalism is a total failure because of the divisive travesty uber-capitalist Donald Trump has made of this country’s political, social and environmental systems.

In the end, extreme, paranoid and uninformed stances about socioeconomic systems keep people fearful, and thus unable to move from their stances.

In light of this letter, I would ask for the following clarifications. Are social injustices like slavery, oppression of women and indigenous cultures, and poverty-level wages just "so-called" injustices? Is it anti-capitalist to ask that current corporate CEOs cut their profits and pay more taxes to help the 40 million Americans living in poverty? Are gerrymandering and corporate funding of politicians really OK?