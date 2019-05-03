"Play ball!" is said to begin baseball games from Little League to the Major League and everywhere in between -- except at UW-Madison, which has no baseball team.
The latest from UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is that UW has enough sports, and baseball is not needed. Baseball players across Wisconsin would say baseball is needed.
Thirteen of 14 schools in the Big Ten have baseball teams. Almost all colleges in Wisconsin play baseball and feel the need. What about when a father gives his young son his first bat, ball and glove with a dream of his son playing Major League Baseball? Forget it. There are plenty of other sports. Erase the baseball dream. It's not needed.
Baseball is popular at UW-Madison -- just look at the women's softball team. They are attracting fans to Goodman Softball Complex, built with the support of the Goodman brothers of Madison. A UW baseball team also would draw donations from alumni such as Bud Selig, former MLB commissioner and Milwaukee Brewers owner.
But alas, Alvarez won't hear the word "baseball." Like a tree falling in the forest with no one there -- does it make a sound? Say it again anyway: "Play ball!"
Bob Hunt, Lodi