Baseball has long history with race -- Mark Condon

Thursday's letter to the editor "MLB should leave politics to others" criticized Major League Baseball for moving this year's All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver because of Georgia's new voter suppression laws, which are intended to preserve the power of the demographically challenged Republican Party.

The letter accused Democrats of holding corporations "hostage" by threatening boycotts unless corporations publicly condemn the new law. Poor, Coca-Cola.

The letter then cherry picks statistics about the percentage of Blacks in professional baseball being only 8%. That's technically correct if one is talking about African Americans. A more accurate statistic measures people of color, which is around 40%. That's due to the influx of players from Caribbean nations and Central and South America -- athletes with brown and black skin whose ancestry is the result of European colonialism and the slave trade just like American Blacks. Thus, the argument holds no water.

You can ignore demographic trends, but you can't reverse them no matter how much you tilt public policy in favor of aging whites.