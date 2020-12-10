Bars must close before schools open -- Emily Grambsch

I am appalled at the State Journal editorial board’s twisting of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statements on ABC’s “This Week” and its call to open Madison’s schools by January in Sunday's editorial, "Fauci sends a message to schools."

Dr. Fauci explained that if community spread is low, if bars are closed, and if schools offer adequate protective equipment to students and staff, then schools can and should remain open. “The best way to ensure the children’s safety in school is to get the community level of spread low…,” he stated on the show.

Dane County’s community spread is high -- over 29,000 people have tested positive, and there is a current ban on indoor gatherings. A recent MIT report showed that bars in Madison had a huge impact on the outbreak at UW in the fall.