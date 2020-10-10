Barrett shows lousy judgment -- Steve Saffian

The Forum section last Sunday featured two columns debating whether Amy Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith will influence her decisions if and when she makes it to the U.S. Supreme Court. This will remain an abstraction until she rules on a case where Catholic doctrine appears to be at issue.

But this is what we know for sure: Judge Barrett allowed herself to become the focal point of the most blatant political hypocrisy of our time by ignoring the historical precedent set by the Republican procedure, or lack thereof, surrounding the Democratic nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016. She disregarded the wishes of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, whom she says she has the utmost respect for.

She showed complete disregard for science and medicine, not to mention putting herself and her family and friends at great risk, by participating in a nominating event that defies the Centers for Disease Control recommendations for addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lastly, she has allied herself with an unpopular president who seems headed for defeat next month. Regardless of her religious influence, her early record on judgment seems questionable at best.