Barrett puts health care in danger -- Jeff Huebner

The health care of millions of Americans is on the line with Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate Republicans’ plan to battle ram her nomination not only smacks of hypocrisy and a disdain for the current election, it threatens the health and well-being of my patients, our families and our nation.
Judge Barrett’s writings and decisions as an “originalist” indicate that she will contribute to the court’s future destruction of the solutions that majorities of Americans support to address complex problems, whether it is health care, climate change, gun violence or voting rights.
Consider health care, where she would likely provide the new vote to swing the court’s erasure of the Affordable Care Act, which passed 10 years ago and has grown in popularity while under attack in Congress and the courts. Over 200,000 Wisconsinites secure their coverage via the ACA, including many of my patients, while 2.4 million Wisconsinites who have preexisting conditions would lose that guarantee of coverage if the court guts the ACA.
Families and seniors depend on many other benefits from the ACA. It’s time the Republicans stopped playing politics with our health care.
Dr. Jeff Huebner, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!