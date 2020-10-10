Barrett deserves Senate confirmation -- Sallie Helmer

The Democrats can't do anything to stop the Republicans from confirming President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court justice nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Democrats complain the process is not legitimate or fair.
Democrats are very angry because Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died while President Trump is in office. Justice Ginsburg must have been sure she would outlive Trump’s presidency. Ginsburg could’ve ensured a Democrat would nominate her successor if she would’ve retired while Barack Obama was president, but she didn’t.
In 2016, Democrats believed their own polls. They were so sure Hillary would win that they have never accepted Trump’s victory.
Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has promised to put the nominee up for a vote, despite the objections of Senate Democrats who cite McConnell’s refusal to give Obama nominee Merrick Garland a hearing in 2016. Republicans had the majority in 2016 and in 2020. It’s legal that McConnell blocked the Garland vote and now wants to confirm Barrett. As Obama said: “Elections have consequences.”
In 2013, Senate Democrats changed the rules, allowing a simple majority to get through the confirmation process. Thank you, Democrats. President Trump fulfills promises.
Sallie Helmer, Ripon
