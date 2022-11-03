Barnes will keep Wisconsin safe -- Diane (Nicks) Sorensen

I am Wisconsin born and bred. I have always been proud of the common sense and decency of Wisconsin’s voters. I know this firsthand as a former elected district attorney (Republican) in both Columbia and Dane county. Today I am calling on Wisconsin voters to use your common sense and decency to elect Mandela Barnes as our next U.S. senator.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson supports Trump’s “stolen election” lie and the Jan. 6 mob. Recently, the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin editorial board summarized his performance as follows: “Sen. Ron Johnson’s reckless conspiracy mongering, stretching of the truth, unwillingness to accept election results and obeisance to the Trumpist right should disqualify him from public office.”

Johnson and the National Republican Senatorial Committee attempt to divert attention from this dismal record by the shoddiest of political tricks -- a smear campaign. The smear: electing a Black man as our senator will make us less safe. This is a new low even for Johnson. Common sense and decency compel us to soundly reject this insidious tactic at the polls.

I am supporting Barnes whom I know to be an honorable man who will help keep our country strong and, yes, safe.

Diane (Nicks) Sorensen, Madison