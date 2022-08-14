 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Barnes wasn't best pick for Democrats -- Scott P. Lauder

I was extremely disappointed in the results from Tuesday’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. In my opinion the two best candidates dropped out at the last minute, resulting in a de facto win for Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Neither the Republican nor the Democratic Senate candidate will represent the values of the vast majority of Wisconsin’s citizens. One is supported by the reactionary right and the other is supported by the radical left, owing their allegiances to their respective party’s extremes.

I was hoping for a clear choice in November. Instead, we are forced to choose between two prevaricating, privileged politicians who are out of touch with most Wisconsinites. Don’t we deserve better candidates, ones who would truly represent us?

Scott P. Lauder, Webster 

