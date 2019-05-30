I’ve noticed lately some complaining about the security costs needed to protect our lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes. One letter to the editor was titled "Security costs must be transparent."
I remember this same complaint was raised when Barack Obama was running for president. Why did he need all that Secret Service protection so early in the primary? The Secret Service would not comment. Likewise, the State Patrol is not commenting in the case of Lt. Gov. Barnes.
Their silence speaks volumes.
One need not think too hard to figure out what the two men have in common. Unfortunately, we live in a country filled with hate and threats. I suspect the reason Barnes is getting added security is the same reason Obama did.
Stephanie Lowden, Madison