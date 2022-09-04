Barnes needs security detail -- Paul Abramson

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has critiqued Mandela Barnes for using his Wisconsin State Patrol security detail. This shows a racial issue ignorance not to be overlooked.

Barnes' increased use of security was an issue early in his term as lieutenant governor as well.

For Barnes to motor on his own into dominantly Caucasian northern Wisconsin, on campaign or state business, could subject him to the same harassments Black people often get for no reason other than "driving while black."