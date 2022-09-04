 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Barnes needs security detail -- Paul Abramson

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has critiqued Mandela Barnes for using his Wisconsin State Patrol security detail. This shows a racial issue ignorance not to be overlooked.

For Barnes to motor on his own into dominantly Caucasian northern Wisconsin, on campaign or state business, could subject him to the same harassments Black people often get for no reason other than "driving while black."

Wake up, Johnson. Not everyone is treated equally all over Wisconsin.

Paul Abramson, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics