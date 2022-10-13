Barnes must step up to avoid losing -- Claudia Cooper

Polls are showing U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, pulling ahead of his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Granted, they are within the margin of error. But I hope this wakes up Barnes and his staff.

The majority of ads from Barnes show him defending his stances on issues. I’m not an expert on running campaigns, but as a voter I know what hits home with me -- and it isn’t a candidate retreating and defending himself. That never bodes well with voters. Barnes needs to start being on the offense. It’s not that he doesn’t have a lot of fodder to work with against Johnson.

Let’s start with Johnson trying to deliver fake electors to Vice President Mike Pence. Ignoring the will of the people, Johnson and his Republican colleagues would prefer to arbitrarily pick a leader. Your vote doesn’t count if it goes against his party.

Johnson also believes Medicare and Social Security are entitlements. Not sure about you, but I paid into these programs for over 40 years. I’ve earned these so-called "entitlements." Johnson is also against a woman’s right to choose, against allowing citizens to easily vote legitimately in elections, and more.

I implore Barnes to step up his campaign and start telling Johnson’s story.

Johnson will not win this election, but Barnes can lose it.

Claudia Cooper, Madison