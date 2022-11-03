Barnes isn't ready to join the Senate -- Joe Black

In regards to the election between U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Mandela Barnes, Barnes does not have the qualifications for this position. Crime in America is running rampant. Immigrants by the thousands are pouring across the border, including criminals that are carrying drugs such as Fentanyl, which is killing young people.

We have shootings, killings, robberies in our streets and businesses, and children being shot riding in their parents' cars by stray bullets from gang shootouts. Criminals arrested by our police can be back on the streets before the police are. Barnes defended the defunding of police. Hw wants to eliminate cash bail. His goal is to release half of the criminals in our prisons. He later back tracked on this, saying he was misunderstood.

Barnes was not misunderstood -- it is what he will do (if elected). It is another example of his lack of experience and qualification for the position. This election should be about keeping American families safe, not party politics.

I used my own experience to help make my decision on who to vote for. I am voting for Johnson for U.S. senator.

F. Joseph Black, former Rock County sheriff