Barnes is too radical for state -- Joe Tripalin

In November, voters will not have any difficulties in seeing the differences between the beliefs and the positions of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes.

Barnes has defended calls to defund the police. He has spoken out about criminal justice reform and the relaxation of bail requirements and incarceration. He has also put forward the idea of eliminating the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

He supported Democratic legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act, which doesn't reduce inflation. What it does is further increase federal spending while increasing taxes on corporations and the average citizen.

You might notice that none of his TV ads mention any of these positions. His ads talk about his mother being a teacher and his father worked third shift. Who cares what his parents did. Tell us what you truly believe in.

We all know he is a big spending, far-left liberal whose policies would make us less safe and much poorer. If that is what you yearn for, Barnes is your man.

Joe Tripalin, McFarland