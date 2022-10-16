Barnes is good for local business -- Sachi Komai

As small business owners, my sister and I are always puzzled when politicians assume we only care about low taxes. What we care about are happy, healthy, educated customers. We are more than willing to invest in the sidewalks, bike paths, city buses, libraries, schools, parks, pools, food pantries, neighborhood centers and community gardens that make Madison a thriving city with a high quality of life.

Mandela Barnes understands that an investment in education and infrastructure fosters innovative ideas and homegrown start-ups that hire high-quality staff and grow each year, putting that money back into the community.

I believe our shop has succeeded for the past 14 years in spite of Republican policies that sabotage affordable health care and family planning, and block any attempt to negotiate prescription drug prices or forgive student debt, forcing our customers to cut back on discretionary spending.

I am voting for Barnes to reverse this damage and strengthen our democracy by supporting small businesses and the communities we live in and serve.

Sachi Komai, Madison