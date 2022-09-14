Barnes is breath of fresh air for us -- Bill Dagnon

Mandela Barnes is a breath of fresh air in a world of special interest politics.

Barnes is running to be a true representative of all Wisconsin citizens in the U.S. Senate. As a member of the millennial generation, he understands the struggles with economic inequality, gun violence, climate change and defunding education -- as well as the rising costs and limited access to health care, child care and housing.

Barnes is looking forward to working on these problems in the U.S. Senate next year.

Barnes will work to strengthen Americans' freedom to govern themselves by protecting the right of all Americans over 18 to vote and have their votes count. He supports a new, effective voting rights act. He will fight to end partisan gerrymandering that has resulted in many states, including Wisconsin, with legislatures that do not reflect the will of their citizens.

Barnes supports Wisconsin workers, family farmers and small-business owners as they build the American dream. He understands what life is like for middle-class workers, his dad was a UAW member, and his mother taught school for 30 years. Barnes is dedicated to helping working families prosper economically and socially.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo