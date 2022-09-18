Barnes can stem a climate disaster -- Howard Landsman

The climate-related stories in the Sept. 10 State Journal -- “Study: Earth nearing four major tipping points” and “Weather extremes take toll on West” -- strengthen my view that climate change deniers such as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, shouldn’t hold public office.

Politicians such as Johnson, who call climate change “bulls--t,” urge expanded fossil fuel production and consistently oppose climate action legislation, are putting Earth’s future habitability at great risk.

We are on a path to leave our descendants a world wracked by severe droughts, wildfires, massive floods, extreme heat and storms, widespread disease, food and water shortages, coastal cities submerged by rising seas, billions of climate migrants and governments bankrupted by the cost of these calamities.

If we do that, they won’t care which bathroom a transgender women should use or what schools teach about race in American history (among Johnson’s top concerns).

In U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes we have a talented leader who, in chairing the Governor’s Task Force on Climate Change, brokered agreement among businesses, farmers, environmental groups, utilities, local governments, Indian tribes and regulators on a comprehensive climate action plan.

If elected to the Senate, he’ll bring his deep knowledge of the issue and his leadership abilities to the urgent task of saving us from climate catastrophe.

Howard Landsman, Madison