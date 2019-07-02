My perception, having lived in Madison for 55 years, is that the city's goal is to have zero tolerance for sexual intimidation and harassment.
How does allowing an annual “naked bike ride” fit in to that philosophy?
I witnessed the latest "ride." I was stopped in traffic at the corner of State and Lake streets when the parade of “bare bikers” passed by. I was trapped, and so were my passengers. I looked down until I believed it was safe. What I saw next made me sick to my stomach.
At the bottom of State Street near Library Mall was a middle-age male biker who dropped out of the ride. He got off his bike and proceeded to put on his underwear. Standing about 10 feet away was a girl between 8 and 10 years old. She stood gawking in shock as this man struggled to get into his boxers.
When the young girl’s mother realized what was happening, she pulled her child away -- but not before the damage was done. How would you feel if this happened to you and your child?
The naked bike ride is not innocent fun or a harmless display of “freedom of expression.” It’s sexual intimidation and sexual bullying in its most raw form.
Greg Walters, Madison