Barbering class enriches education -- Virginia Scholtz

Thank you for the good news in the article “Barber injecting style into Big Ideas initiative.”

Barbershop class turns students into stylists, special ed assistant into instructor at East High Harry Bernard III, a special education assistant at East and owner of LifeStyle Haircare salon, is teaching students how to become barbers.

When I was at East High School in Madison, I learned skills of that era. Separating eggs, typing on a Remington, and sewing a skirt were part of my education along with journalism, geometry, biology and the rest.

I think it is very wise to see that academics and life skills are not separate pieces of one’s education. They work together to help the whole person strengthen and grow.

Thanks to special education assistant Harry Bernard III and to my alma mater for this innovation.

Virginia Scholtz, Madison