 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Barbering class enriches education -- Virginia Scholtz

  • 0

Thank you for the good news in the article “Barber injecting style into Big Ideas initiative.

When I was at East High School in Madison, I learned skills of that era. Separating eggs, typing on a Remington, and sewing a skirt were part of my education along with journalism, geometry, biology and the rest.

I think it is very wise to see that academics and life skills are not separate pieces of one’s education. They work together to help the whole person strengthen and grow.

Thanks to special education assistant Harry Bernard III and to my alma mater for this innovation.

Virginia Scholtz, Madison 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics