Racism is not always in your face.
Sometimes it's subtle, such as casting white people like Elizabeth Taylor to play early Egyptians, or crediting a mentally unstable white man for "making America great again" rather than America's first black president.
President Barack Obama was handed an economy that was hemorrhaging jobs during the Great Recession of 2008. He spearheaded the American Recovery and Reinvestment act, and created jobs through public works. In his final two years in office, around 5 million jobs were created, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. When he left office, the unemployment rate was 4.7%, down from a high of 10.2% in 2009, and the economy has grown steadily.
Yet he got no credit.
I often hear how well the economy is doing under President Donald Trump's administration, which cut taxes for the wealthy and removed regulations that protected our air and water. Many people claim this has led to our growing economy.
The reality is that millions of Americans voted for a racist white man to make America great again because they couldn't admit a black man had already done it.
Melvin Boone, Oneida