Baraboo wresting event was success -- Taylor Lytle

On behalf of No Regrets Wrestling, I would just like to thank Baraboo High School, the Baraboo Homeless Shelter and the Baraboo community as a whole for allowing us to have our first show, "Thunderstruck," on June 25.

There are so many thoughts that come to mind on how this event went, but the biggest thing is that it was a success. At this time, it looks like we were able to raise $1,000 to donate to the homeless shelter, which we will present to them at a later date.

I would also like to thank our local sponsors for helping us with the costs of this event. Without your support, we would have never made this possible, so thank you all so much.

Lastly, thank you to our now growing fanbase and community. As a kid growing up in Baraboo, graduating in that very gym, and being a part of the community for so long, you all helped make many dreams come true. And for those that are wondering, yes, we will be back to Baraboo.

Thank you all for your support and just know that No Regrets Wrestling started with Baraboo.

Taylor Lytle, Plover