Many will recall Sam Cooke’s 1960 love song "Wonderful World" with its provocative opening line: "Don’t know much about history." Though mainly a love song, the opening lyric captures our culture’s disregard, even disdain, for history. As Henry Ford said, "History is bunk."
Fast forward to two recent events: the Baraboo High School students’ Nazi salute and the elimination of the history major at UW-Stevens Point. Though these two events have no causal relationship, they are both emblematic of our time.
I really doubt if any of the students giving the Nazi salute knew much or anything about fascist history. I doubt if they had ever seen Leni Riefenstahl’s "Triumph of the Will" or had read Elie Wiesel’s "Night." What they did was wrong, but it was wrong because of ignorance, not intentional malice.
The history major at UW-Stevens Point was eliminated because it was less practical than other majors. Perhaps that is superficially true. But from a longer perspective, the study and understanding of history are absolutely essential.
In George Santayana’s oft-quoted words, "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."
George Savage, Madison