The recent workshop to “imagine Baraboo” as a 100% clean-powered community at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy is a great idea. Conserving energy and slowing climate change must be a part of everyone's life. Children will learn that they can help solve one of the most important challenges of their lifetimes.

Baraboo asked to imagine a brighter future with celebration “Imagine Baraboo…What in the ‘Boo Can We Do?” is a clean energy program, put on by Powered Up Baraboo and the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, that will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy.

But this idea is not new to Baraboo. The children probably won't know that the Baraboo of their grandparents was once probably the Wisconsin community with the most solar-heated buildings.

The OPEC oil embargo in 1974 tripled oil prices, reduced supply and caused a 1979 oil crisis in the United States. This caused many Americans to invent ways to conserve oil and gas.

In Baraboo a heating company, whose name I have forgotten, began installing Sunstone solar heating systems. Dozens of buildings were partially heated by trapping sun-created heat in black boxes on south-facing roofs. You can still see some of these systems on local houses.

Baraboo led in using clean energy in the past and can do so again. Our children can imagine a Baraboo that runs completely on clean energy and help make Baraboo a leader in clean energy once again.

Bill Dagnon, Baraboo

