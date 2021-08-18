 Skip to main content
Bar unvaccinated from sports venues -- Marilyn Lewis
Bar unvaccinated from sports venues -- Marilyn Lewis

I wrote several months ago suggesting that UW-Madison had plenty of time to do the right thing and require vaccinations to attend Badgers sports in person.

Now the cowardly response is lamely requiring masks indoors and no differentiation between those who have done the right thing and gotten the jab versus the fools who refuse it.

I state again: Those without vaccinations over the age of 12 should be prohibited from Camp Randall and all sports venues. Are they now preparing to refund our money when they have to cancel games due to surges in the virus?

Marilyn Lewis, Madison

