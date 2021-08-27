Bar owners should be good neighbors -- Anthony A. Raymond

As a person who has lived next to a tavern, I empathize with the neighbors who have to deal with bars offering amplified music outdoors . I also understand the concept of the “social contract” and “taking one for the team” between the tavern and neighbors.

I do not know if bar owners and patrons fully understand or appreciate how much a neighbor takes one for the team. And when it comes to playing amplified music outdoors, it appears some bar owners don't have any respect or empathy for their neighbors or want to uphold their end of the social contract.