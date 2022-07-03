Bans upend lives of grown women -- Patricia McConnell

An acorn is not an oak tree. Not planting an acorn has no equivalence to chopping down a mature oak tree.

A tiny collection of cells, smaller than a sesame seed, does not have the same rights as an adult woman. Or it shouldn’t, unless reason and logic are thrown out the window.

The current anti-abortion movement has a murky history, based as much on political strategizing as on a concern for the life of a fertilized egg. (For example, the evangelical Southern Baptist Convention passed several resolutions generally in favor of abortion rights in the 1970s.)

Who has a “right to life”? Women. Full-grown adult women whose lives can be overturned, full of tragedy or destroyed by abortion bans. Keep that in mind when you vote in the next election.

Patricia McConnell, Black Earth