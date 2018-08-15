As a gay man with a husband, child and grandchildren, I remember when the movement wanted inclusion and worked very had to achieve it.

Law enforcement agencies won't march at Madison Pride Parade, organizers say Those against official police involvement in the parade say police forces as a whole perpetuate homophobia and racism and make many in the community feel unsafe at Pride events.

This exclusion of police officers from the Madison Pride Parade is a giant step backward. It appears this was pushed by a small but vocal part of the community. The fact that we are the excluders defies all reason.

I hope others in the community will simply choose not to go anywhere near this event. It's no longer a celebration, but an embarrassment. I applaud all that the Madison police have done over the years to be so supportive.

Subscribe to Breaking News! Get breaking news stories sent to you as they develop! Sign Up! I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

I'm saddened by this giant step backward by what should be a forward-thinking community.

James Fouts, Stoughton