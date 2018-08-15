As a gay man with a husband, child and grandchildren, I remember when the movement wanted inclusion and worked very had to achieve it.
Those against official police involvement in the parade say police forces as a whole perpetuate homophobia and racism and make many in the community feel unsafe at Pride events.
This exclusion of police officers from the Madison Pride Parade is a giant step backward. It appears this was pushed by a small but vocal part of the community. The fact that we are the excluders defies all reason.
I hope others in the community will simply choose not to go anywhere near this event. It's no longer a celebration, but an embarrassment. I applaud all that the Madison police have done over the years to be so supportive.
I'm saddened by this giant step backward by what should be a forward-thinking community.
James Fouts, Stoughton