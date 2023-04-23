I hereby tender some unsolicited advice to those politicians, activists and mainstream media acolytes who are bent on depriving law-abiding Americans of their legal and responsible use of guns.

The majority of gun owners do not have significant reservations concerning multiple gun control laws. But the proverbial line is crossed in the sand when the word "ban" is uttered in any context involving the ownership and use of firearms. Besides this fundamental error in strategy, the most vocal gun control advocates have historically displayed a consistent ability to get the basic facts surrounding this issue wrong.

I suggest they go back to the drawing board and come up with an alternative approach that relies more on reality, logic and compromise -- and less on knee-jerk emotions and antics.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland

