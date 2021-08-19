Banning COVID rules will kill people -- Mark Shahan

It’s my right to drive on whatever side of the road I want. It’s my right not to stop at stop signs or stop signals if I want. It’s my right to drive as fast as I want. It’s my right to drive after drinking if I want. Individuals should make these decisions based on their own judgment.
Sounds ludicrous, doesn’t it? It would result in carnage on the roads. Yet this is the same rational many Republicans take in regards to public health regulations to control the COVID-19 pandemic -- and it has resulted in carnage in the medical system.
News flash Republicans: Rights are not unlimited.
Your rights end when they infringe on the rights of others, especially other people’s health, safety and lives. Allowing infected people to spread COVID-19 without restrictions is no different than the person who encourages someone to randomly shoot a gun into a crowd. By enacting legislation that prevents public health initiatives to control the pandemic, Republicans have become accessories to mass murder.
Mark Shahan, Madison