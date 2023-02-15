A coterie of male, book-banning candidates for the Baraboo School Board are running as a unit rather than as individuals. The money behind them has enabled them to mount quite an impressive unified campaign.

Their website lists specific books in specific Baraboo schools that contain vulgar words rather than their common euphemisms. They have even listed the number of times these words appear.

Looking at this list reminded me of my days teaching high school English in Baraboo when some of the less mature male students underlined double entendres: “ass,” “prick” and “stroke” were especially popular. They went wild when in Poe’s "The Cask of Amontillado," they encountered "'The Amontillado!' ejaculated my friend.”

All’s fine and dandy if these MAGA-minded men wish to prevent their children from reading books containing the “naughty words” that all students hear and, yes, many use every day in the halls, restrooms and lunchrooms of our academic institutions.

But they don’t have the right to determine for other parents what their children may or may not read.

These three candidates have an agenda that goes far beyond banning books.

Ban them from the board, Baraboo.

Robert Reid, Wisconsin Dells

The Mendota Marsh collection